Investigation of disturbance involving baseball bat leads to drug charge for Gering man

A Gering man is facing a felony drug charge after Scottsbluff Police investigated an Oct. 12 disturbance report of two males, one possibly wielding a baseball bat at a convenience store.

40 year old Benjamin Paez has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 10 to 27 grams.

Officers stopped a van leaving the scene on East Overland, and due to a weapon possibly involved, they conducted a pat-down search of Paez during which he repeatedly attempted to reach his hand into a pants pocket.

Authorities say they found two bindles of suspected methamphetamine after searching Paez, as well as two packages containing designer baggies inside generally known to be used to package drugs for sale, a suspected meth pipe, and $838 in cash.

His preliminary hearing on the drug charge, plus an open alcohol container infraction and property seizure charge, has been set for Oct. 24 in Scotts Bluff County Court.