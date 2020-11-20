Investigation Underway in Death of Scotts Bluff Co. Detention Center Inmate

Authorities say an investigation is underway into the death of a Scotts Bluff County Detention Center Friday.

According to a release from Sheriff Mark Overman, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a Detention Center Officer discovered inmate James Strong laying on the floor of his cell, unresponsive. Mr. Strong was in a cell by himself.

The Officer announced a “code blue,” with numerous officers and in-house medical staff responding. Valley Ambulance also responded.

Despite resuscitation efforts, Mr. Strong was pronounced deceased at the scene.

James Strong, age 54, of Scottsbluff NE, was being held on local Scotts Bluff County charges.

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office was present to act as Coroner.

At this time there is no indication of foul play, and the Nebraska State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

All in custody deaths result in a grand jury investigation.