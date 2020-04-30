James Wilke Bridge to Reopen after Flooding

(LINCOLN, NE)––Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) offered the following statement on today’s dedication of the James Wilke Memorial Bridge in rural Platte County, Nebraska.

“Nothing can heal the heartache from the loss of farmer and first responder James Wilke, who gave his life trying to save a person stranded in their car during last year’s floods. But here’s something good: The James Wilke Memorial Bridge opens tomorrow in rural Platte County, Nebraska,” Fortenberry said.

“Thank you to the Wilke family and the Platte County Board of Supervisors for this fitting tribute to a good man doing his duty, moved by courage, and motivated by love to help another,” Fortenberry added.

Fort Report in Honor of James Wilke: https://bit.ly/2xp9gZq

Fortenberry Floor Speech in Honor of James Wilke: https://bit.ly/2yWmCMS