Janicek Makes Panhandle Swing in Continuing Bid for U.S. Senate Seat

Embattled Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek made a campaign swing through the Panhandle over the past weekend, with a number of stops in the Scottsbluff and Gering area.

KNEB News Director Scott Miller had the opportunity to sit down with Janicek this past Friday and discuss the text message controversy, as well as his stance on a number of current and emerging issues in the 2020 election season.

Janicek pointed to a variety of issues such as immigration and health care reform on which he said President Trump may have the correct goals, but the real problem lies with the Senate and House for the lack of true progress on those subjects.