For this week’s Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week, they’re putting the spotlight on Johnny.

Johnny is a two-year-old Plott Hound. He’s high energy, very playful and already neutered. Adoption cost is $150, but that also includes a $25 Murdoch’s gift card because Johnny is the featured Pet of the Week.

Watch his segment now, and consider adopting him today!