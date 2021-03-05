Judge Finds Dawes Co. Sheriff Guilty of Official Misconduct

Following a two-day bench trial in January, the Dawes County Sheriff has been found guilty of Official Misconduct.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says County Court Judge Randin Roland handed down his verdict against Karl Dailey Friday for refusing to receive a man into the Dawes County Jail who was arrested and wanted out of South Dakota for kidnapping and sexual assault.

In the ruling finding Dailey guilty of the Class II misdemeanor, Judge Roland said although Dailey asserted he refused to have the county jail to take the suspect due to the man’s medical condition or high-risk status, the evidence before the court regarding Dailey’s actions proved otherwise.

Roland noted the testimony indicated Dailey was upset with the progression of the investigation of a sexual assault at a Crawford motel reported by the victim after being dropped off at the Chadron hospital. The judge noted Chadron Police notified both the NSP and Sheriff’s Office, but the message was not relayed to Dailey immediately, and NSP troopers made the arrest outside the motel. Dawes County has a contract to provide public safety services to Crawford, and a deputy who lives in the community was on duty at the time of the arrest.

Roland also said evidence showed Dailey had not even seen the suspect, and the suspect had not been medically examined, before Dailey told an NSP investigstor the Dawes County Jail would not take the suspect.

Roland said based on the totality of the evidence, he found Dailey guilty of the charge. A sentencing date is expected to be set next week.