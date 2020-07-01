July 1 Marks Open of Governor’s Wellness Awards Application Period

The application period for the Governor’s Wellness Awards is now underway, open starting Wednesday to businesses across the state for recognition of their efforts to improve the health and wellness of their employees.

Jessica Davies with Panhandle Public Health District and the Workforce Wellness Council says this year’s window to apply has been reduced due to the focus of public health officials on combating the COVID-19 pandemic. “Normally this is offered in the Spring. We’re going to condense it and do the best we can to get all the information together and compiled, peer reviewed and awards approved, so we can do some form of celebrating in October.”

Davies says award recipients will have the option of receiving their honors virtually, or at currently-scheduled in-person events across the state, including one in Gering, depending on safety considerations due to the pandemic.

The Sower award is for businesses just starting out with a wellness program, the Grower award recognizes them for prior efforts, and the Harvester award is intended to honor companies that have seen sustained improvements in employee health over an extended period.

Applications need to be submitted by August 14th, with official announcement of award winners during the week of September 21. Davies said 21 businesses and not-for-profit employers had already submitted their applications by the official opening date for the awards.