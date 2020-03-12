Jury Convicts Bluffs Woman on Meth Charge; Not Guilty on Firearm Charge

A Scotts Bluff County jury has convicted a local woman on a meth possession charge, but found her not guilty on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

27-year-old Deyanira Marrufo was arrested during an October traffic stop where officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, and a 9 mm handgun.

On Monday, the jury found Marrufo guilty of Possession of Methamphetamine and not guilty of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Marrufo was also found guilty on a separate Possession of a Controlled Substance charges stemming from a January arrest. In June she had received probation, but following the October arrest she had violated the terms of the probation and will be re-sentenced on the Class 4 Felony.

Sentencing for both cases have been set for April 17th.