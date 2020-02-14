class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440458 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Jury Convicts Ft. Laramie Man Of Murder in the First Degree

BY Ryan Murphy | February 14, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Life in prison- that’s the sentence facing a Ft. Laramie man following yesterday’s conviction of Murder in the First Degree in Goshen County District Court.

After hearing four days of arguments, witness testimony, and closing statements, it only took the jury one hour to come back with the guilty verdict against Jamie Snyder

He is now facing life in prison for the May, 2018 stabbing death of Wade Erschabek following an altercation in Fort Laramie over a stolen vehicle title.

Prosecutors already said they will not be seeking the death penalty in this case. District Judge Patrick Korell ordered a 60 day evaluation for Snyder, who will be back in court in mid-April for his sentencing.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
