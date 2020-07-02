Jury Finds Scottsbluff Man Guilty of 1st and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury has convicted a 47-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

John Addleman was charged in June, 2019 following a Scottsbluff Police Department investigation. Court documents say that Addleman had been dating the mother of the two juvenile female victims in November, 2017. He reportedly came over and sexually assaulted the girls- who were 13 and 7 at the time of the alleged assaults.

The trial began on Monday, and jury deliberations began shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Just under six hours later, the jury found Addleman guilty on counts 2 and 3 of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The jury found Addleman not guilty on count 1 of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

He is also facing Nebraska’s Habitual Criminal enhancement; having multiple prior felony convictions including Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault; Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child; Intentional Child Abuse; and Sex Offender Registration Act Violations.

Addleman will be back in court on August 27th for sentencing, where he faces a minimum 20 year sentence and a maximum of life in prison.