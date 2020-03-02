Jury Selection Begins for Man Charged With Infant Daughter’s Death

A five day trial has begun for a 24-year-old Kimball man charged with the death of his seven-month-old daughter.

Alexander Romero has pleaded not guilty to his single Class 1B Felony charge of Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death.

Court records say last March, the unresponsive infant was brought to Kimball Health Services and died several days later. Romero says the child either fell off a futon or was injured when he tripped and fell while holding her.

Doctors said the child’s injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall, and also noticed additional injuries to the girl’s liver and spleen.

As of midday Monday, the jury was still being selected for the trial before opening statements could get underway.

If the jury finds Romero guilty at the end of this week’s trial, he would be facing 20 years to life in prison.