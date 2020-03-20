Jury Trial Requested by Former Box Butte County Public Defender

Former Box Butte County Public Defender Jon Worthman has pleaded not guilty to a felony drug charge and has requested a jury trial following his January arrest.
The 52-year-old was arrested following an investigation conducted by the WING Drug Task Force where he reportedly purchased approximately one ounce of cocaine from a CI during a controlled buy. He was arrested after the purchased narcotics were found inside his vehicle.
Investigators say in a subsequent interview, Worthman said he believed he would be purchasing at least two eight-balls of cocaine, admitted to receiving cocaine in the past in exchange for legal services, and using the drug himself.
Worthman is now charged with a Class 1D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance (10 to 28 grams) with Intent to Distribute.
Last week in Scotts Bluff County District Court, Worthman pleaded not guilty to the charge and requested a trial by jury. District 11 Judge Richard Birch- who has been appointed to oversee the Scotts Bluff County District Court criminal case- accepted the not guilty plea.
Judge Birch also granted a modification to the bond to allow Worthman to leave the state for employment purposes.
A status hearing has been set for May 7th to address case progression and discuss possible trial dates.