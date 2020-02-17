Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence, including an outburst that sent two employees to the hospital after a group of boys beat them with pieces of a metal bed frame.

The incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in central Nebraska have escalated to the point that state officials are moving the most violent youths to separate facilities and lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars in facility upgrades to try to keep them and the adults who treat them safe.