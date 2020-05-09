Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful Adopt-A-Spot Mini-Grant Program

Are you interested in community service or do you need to raise funds for your service group or organization? If so, apply for the Adopt-A-Spot mini-grant program from Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB). KSGB needs your support and participation to help keep our environment aesthetically pleasing for our residents and the tourists who visit our communities. We have designated multiple high traffic litter areas throughout our communities. Civic organizations, special interest groups, athletic clubs, and youth groups are encouraged to apply for an Adopt-A-Spot mini-grant to clean up the high traffic litter areas. This is a great way for your group to earn money and engage in community service that will help keep our communities clean, green, and beautiful!

Each Adopt-A-Spot group is asked to complete at least four cleanups throughout the year. After each cleanup the group will complete a report that consists of a brief description of the cleanup including pounds of materials collected and materials recycled. Once the cleanups are complete Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful will review the reports and award mini-grants. You can earn up to $50/mile for each cleanup!

For more information about the Adopt-A-Spot mini-grant program or to receive an application, please call Cassidy Baum at (308) 632-4649 or email ksgb2015@gmail.com. You can also find the application, report more information about our Adopt-A-Spot Program and our other programs on our website www.keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.weebly.com