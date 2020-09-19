Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful Monument Marathon Course Cleanup

Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful is looking for organizations who would be interested in helping to pick up litter along the Monument Marathon course. Executive Director Casssidy Baum says they have a total of 10.5 roadside miles that are needing cleaned up. The marathon is on Saturday, September 26th so the cleanup needs to be completed by Friday, September 25th.

There are over 470 runners registered from over 30 states. Baum says this will be a great weekend to make our community shine. She says removing unsightly litter from our roadsides is important for the safety of the marathon participants and to improve the visual appeal of our beautiful community.

Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful will provide gloves, vests, trash bags, and litter pick up tools for all volunteers. Once the cleanup is complete and a cleanup report submitted to KSGB, they will pay your organization a maximum of $50/mile that is cleaned up.

Call (308) 632-4649 or email ksgb2015@gmail.com for more information or to apply for the Monument Marathon cleanup.

Baum says once all the miles have been adopted, they will no longer be able to offer this fundraising opportunity.