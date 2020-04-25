Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful Poster Contest

Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB) is excited to announce our 2020 Poster Contest. The theme for our contest is “Our communities, clean, green and beautiful places to live, work, and play!” The poster contest provides elementary students with an opportunity to share their ideas on how we can all help to protect our natural world and create communities we can all be proud of. Students will be able to demonstrate ways we can all help to keep our communities clean, green, and beautiful!

The contest will have 3 categories: K – 1st, 2nd – 3rd, and 4th – 5th. Students who submit a poster must attend a school in Bridgeport, Bayard, Minatare, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Mitchell, or Morrill. All posters must be on 8.5 by 11 inch paper. The posters will be judged on the following criteria: how well the artwork reflects the theme, artistry, originality, creativity, and neatness. To be eligible for judging a high-quality image of the poster and the completed release form needs to be emailed to KSGB at ksgb2015@gmail.com by Tuesday, May 12, 2020. First, second, third and honorable mention prizes will be awarded in each category. The original winning posters will need to be sent to KSGB so we can display them at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff. Posters will also be shared on our website and social media pages and used in future KSGB publications. If requested, we will return the original poster.

Contact KSGB to receive a copy of the 2020 Elementary Student Poster Contest Directions and Guidelines and the Release Form. You can call KSGB at (308) 632-4649 or email ksgb2015@gmail.com. You can also find the information on our website www.keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.weebly.com and our Facebook page www.facebook.com/keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.

KSGB wants to encourage public involvement in programs that are designed to beautify our communities and improve our environment. Check out our website for additional information on other programs and events www.keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.weebly.com