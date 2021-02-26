Kelly Taking Post Overseeing Nebraska Atty. Gen. Criminal Bureau

The outgoing US Attorney for the District of Nebraska is joining the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Doug Peterson Friday announced Joe Kelly is joining the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office as Chief of the Criminal Bureau, providing oversight and direction for all criminal prosecutorial and appellate responsibilities.

Kelly served as the United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska from 2018 until his resignation, which is effective this weekend. Kelly has also served in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office as the Lancaster County Attorney from 2011 to 2018.

In a news release, Peterson said Kelly’s years of experience as a criminal prosecutor will be a tremendous asset to the Attorney General’s office.

The Nebraska Department of Justice prosecutes criminal violations throughout the state, including homicide, robbery, sexual assault, and child abuse.