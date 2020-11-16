Kimball City Council Interviewing City Administrator Finalists

The Kimball City Council meets Monday evening as they continue their efforts to hire a new City Administrator.

At 5 p.m. at the Sagebrush on East 3rd Street, the council will interview finalists Jonathan Cannon and Alan Lanning.

Cannon is currently city manager for Saluda, North Carolina with more than five years experience in city government in that community, and Lanning is city manager in Cordova, Alaska, and has held similar positions in Minnesota, Colorado and South Dakota.

Back in September, the council voted 3 to 1 against Mayor Keith Prunty’s selection of City Treasurer Annette Brower for the post, prompting a restart of the process.