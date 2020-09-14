Kimball City Treasurer Tapped to Lead City Administration

The treasurer for the City of Kimball has been selected to be the next city administrator for the community.

The Kimball City Council will consider Mayor Keith Prunty’s appointment of Annette Brower to the post during their meeting Tuesday night.

Prunty tells KNEB News he was extremely pleased with finalists Brower and Water Superintendent Carson Sisk, as both were well-qualified. “You could have just tossed a coin between either one of them. They’re both very qualified, both with good experience and civic-minded, and couldn’t ask for anybody better than either one of them,” said Prunty. “I guess my take was Annette had more administrative experience than Carson did, and that’s what I went by.”

A third finalist from Iowa dropped out of the running prior to interviews held last month.

Prunty says when he polled those who were present during the interviews, were evenly split between Brower and Sisk.

He tells us one thing Brower says she would like to do upon taking office is to improve the city’s image through online and social media campaigns and upgrades.