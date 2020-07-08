Kimball Man Sentenced to 30-40 Years in Prison for 2019 Infant Death

A 25-year-old Kimball man has been sentenced to a total of 30 to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to two charges following the death of a seven-month-old girl.

Earlier this year in Kimball County District Court, Alexander Romero pleaded no contest to amended charges of Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Attempted Intentional Child Abuse- both Class 2A Felonies.

Court records say in March of 2019, the unresponsive infant was brought to Kimball Health Services and died several days later. Romero initially told authorities the child fell off a futon, and later changed his story saying that the infant was injured when he tripped and fell while holding her.

Romero stood trial in March, but after more than a week of hearing testimony and being shown evidence, the jury was hung and could not render a verdict.

On May 5th, he signed a plea deal for the amended charges, and was back in court on Tuesday his sentencing.

District Judge Derek Weimer sentenced Romero to 15 to 20 years in prison on each of the Class 2A felonies, and the two sentences are to run consecutive to each other. Romero received credit for 463 days already served.