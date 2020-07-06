Kimball Newspaper Man Honored for Decades of Service

A Kimball resident who has been writing sports for the Western Nebraska Observer for the past 55 years has been honored by the Nebraska Press Association with a career achievement award.

Tom Southard was awarded last month with a prestigious “Golden Pica Pole”, recognizing those who have devoted 50 years or more years of service to Nebraska’s newspaper profession.

Southard, who still uses a typewriter to write his columns, told KNEB News he is humbled by the recognition. He says he gratified that Publisher Jim Orr nominated him for the honor.

He says he’s enjoyed his time doing it, and has a lifetime of great memories. And the acquaintances he has made with all of the coaches along the way. Southard said there are some tremendous people involved with high school athletics, and he has certainly enjoyed his time doing this.

While he has upgraded to an electric typewriter, Southard said he really hasn’t felt pressure to use today’s technology. He says they have certainly offered him many years ago to upgrade to a computer. He says he told them he really didn’t want to get into that, but if they could find someone else to do the column, he would gladly step aside. They told him “no no, that’s fine, you can keep using your typewriter.”

As for the Golden Pica Pole, for decades, before newspaper production shifted mainly to computer programs, pica poles were an essential tool of the trade found all over newspaper offices in drawers and on desks, tables and shelves.

Printers used pica poles in the composing room to measure type by picas (6 picas to the inch). Page layout employees ran their knives along pica poles to cut stories, photos and headlines evenly off of printed sheets of paper before waxing the backs of them and placing them on pages during the layout process. Editors and photographers used pica poles to measure photos to help determine the percentage the photos would need to be reduced or enlarged to fit a space on a page.