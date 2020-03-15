Kimball Public Schools to Close Until March 30th Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Kimball Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Owens has announced today that the district will be closing schools beginning on Tuesday for a period of 9 days.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and the surrounding community is our highest priority,” said Owens in a letter sent to parents. “Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to close Kimball Public Schools beginning on Tuesday, March 17, for a period of 9 school days, then reopening on Monday, March 30 if an assessment of the situation is favorable.”

She says the decision was made in collaboration with the Panhandle Public Health District and school administrators.

“Our health professionals have a strong focus on ‘Flattening the Curve’. This means an effort to slow the rate of infection so that the number of people who will need hospital services remains

in the range that our healthcare system can provide.”

“Although, we do not have a confirmed COVID-19 case in our community, we are concerned about our proximity to confirmed cases in several parts of Colorado. Those areas are where members in ourcommunity travel on a frequent basis. We have decided to act with caution and remain ahead of a potential outbreak that could result in the spread of COVID-19 in our community and could put a strain on our healthcare system.”

“In order to prepare for a school closure, Mary Lynch Elementary teachers have sent learning packets home for students to study and complete. At the Jr/Sr High School level, some of our teachers will

provide educational opportunities for students through Canvas or Google Classroom and perhaps learning packets.”

Dr. Owens says they plan to provide “boxed pick-up” meals for students during the closure period, and after they finalize

the details of that program, they will publicize the information.

“It is important that we all work together to determine the best solutions for everyone during this difficult time,” concluded Superintendent Owens.