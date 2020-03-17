Kimball to Seek a New City Administrator as Dean Steps Down

The City of Kimball is the latest in the Panhandle that will be seeking someone new to oversee daily city operations.

Last week, Dan Dean told the Kimball City Council that he would be retiring in late spring after more than three years as city administrator, and well over 45 years in overall public service.

Dean tells KNEB News he and his wife have some definite plans once he leaves the post. “I’ve got some ’14ers I want to take on, do some (mountain) hiking with my wife and spend some time with my family,” says Dean, “I just like to go out and get out in nature a bit and enjoy it.”

Dean says he has been pleased to help the community face new challenges, even instances in which businesses come and go, which says are opportunities for creativity and innovation.

Dean’s last day in the post will be May 7th.