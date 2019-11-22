Kimball Woman Charged With Attempted Murder Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A Kimball woman who was charged with with Attempted Murder in the First Degree and other felony charges has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

38-year-old Shirrin Sharifpour was charged after shooting her mother with a CO2 powered BB Gun Revolver during an October, 2018 altercation. Court records say that Sharifpour was in a hotel room with her mother and shot her in the back of the head and in the eye with the weapon.

During a bench trial earlier this month in Kimball County District Court, Judge Derek Weimer received Sharifpour’s mental health evaluation. After reading the confidential document, Judge Weimer found that pursuant to the Insanity Defense Statutes, Sharifpour is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Based on the evidence received at trial, the court found that she is dangerous to herself or others, and was ordered to be committed to the Lincoln Regional Center for a 90 day evaluation.

The goal is for an individualized treatment plan detailing the nature of her specific mental and physical problems, as well as personal needs.