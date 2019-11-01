KNEB Expands Scottsbluff Operations

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced today that they have reached an agreement to purchase seven Legacy Communications radio stations in Scottsbluff and Holdrege.

“We are very excited to add these stations to our other 10 stations and translators across the State of Nebraska,” NRRA Chief Operating Officer Tim Marshall said. “I appreciate how Legacy Communications worked with us on this project.”

The deal includes all six Legacy owned stations in the Scottsbluff market, including KMOR (93.3 FM), KETT (99.3 FM), KOZY (101.3 FM), KHYY (106.9 FM), KOAQ (690 AM), and KOLT (1320 AM), as well as KUVR (1380 AM) and translator 96.9 FM in Holdrege.

“We are eager to be able to offer more listening opportunities in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming,” NRRA-Scottsbluff Station Manager Bill Boyer said. “We will be able to offer more local programming to the area, and we look forward to serving the public with our new radio stations.”

NRRA began operating the stations this morning under a Local Marketing Agreement with Legacy, while waiting for the Federal Communications Commission to approve the sale later this year.

“Listeners will notice some new changes very soon, including expanding our classic country station (101.7 FM The Trail) to a bigger signal on 106.9 FM,” Boyer added. “We have had an amazing response since we launched The Trail last year, and we are pleased to be able to put it on a station that more of the population will be able to hear.”

In addition, programming currently on 1320 AM will move to 690 AM, including Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and more. The programming on 690 AM will soon be simulcast on 101.7 FM as well.

“Other than that, you will still be able to hear great classic rock on KMOR 93.3 FM, and today’s hit music on KOZY 101.3 FM,” Boyer added. “And, of course, our same great programming on KNEB 960 AM and 100.3 FM, as well as 94.1 FM The Brand will remain unchanged.”

Due to FCC ownership rules, 1320 AM and 99.3 FM will be temporarily off the air until the FCC approves the sale. Future plans for those stations will be announced at a later time.