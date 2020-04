Today on KNEB.tv News:

Governor Pete Ricketts calls on all Nebraskans to hunker down for the next three weeks as the state braces to hit the peek of COVID-19 transmission

Monument Mall in Scottsbluff closes its doors until further notice amid Coronavirus pandemic

National Guard offers testing in Scotts Bluff County for first responders

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: