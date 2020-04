Today on KNEB.tv News:

Authorities release their final findings in regards to two missing Scottsbluff residents whose bodies were found in late February

Gov. Ricketts rejects a call from two state lawmakers urging him to re-open schools and businesses in Nebraska right away

Gas experts weigh in the lowest price per gallon sightings in recent history

Local distillery begins making hand sanitizer

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: