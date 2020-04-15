class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455361 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 15, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | April 15, 2020
KNEB.tv News: April 15, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Unified Command confirms several more COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle
  • Regional West is in the process of identifying staff that will be furloughed on a temporary basis beginning on Sunday due to declines caused by the pandemic
  • The Gering Community Development Authority has given the green light for starting formal work on the redevelopment plan and associated TIF financing request for the move and expansion of the Crossroads Cooperative facility

Plus, the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

