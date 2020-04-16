class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455568 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 16, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | April 16, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Panhandle Public Health District says more and more Panhandle COVID-19 patients making recoveries
  • Utility crews restore power to Gering residents after widespread outage Thursday evening
  • Western Nebraska Regional Airport signs off on mutual aid agreement for fire response with other local departments

In sports, it’s a changing of the guard for Mitchell Volleyball coaches, and Bill Boyer will tell us if there’s any more snow in our forecast.

Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

