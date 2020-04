Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gov. Ricketts says that Directed Health Measures in more than half of Nebraska’s counties relating to restaurants, salons, and spas will begin to loosen starting next Monday

Unified Command announces four more positive COVID-19 cases in Scotts Bluff County over the weekend

Sidney native honored by UNK alumni group

