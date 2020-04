Today on KNEB.tv News:

Three City of Scottsbluff employees are in quarantine after possible exposure to the Coronavirus

Gov. Pete Ricketts announces the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected” campaign

Scotts Bluff County Public Defender resigns three months into the job

Scottsbluff Screenprinting begins “Unity in the Community” to support the local Volunteer Center

