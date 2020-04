Today on KNEB.tv News:

New COVID Cases confirmed in the Panhandle, including four in Scotts Bluff County

EWC switching to virtual graduation ceremony

Sentencing delayed for driver in fatal Dawes County rollover that claimed life of 6-year-old girl

Minatare Elementary teachers surprise students with a wave parade throughout town

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: