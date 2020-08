Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Gering City Council unanimously voted on a resolution naming their next City Administrator

New jobs are coming back to Sidney following an announcement from a major player in the RV industry

Organizers of Gering’s annual Oregon Trail Days Celebration have made the decision to cancel this year’s parade

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news… Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: