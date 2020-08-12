KNEB.tv News: August 12, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Two people suffer serious but non-life threatening injuries in a Tuesday afternoon rollover crash in Scottsbluff

An Ogallala couple caught with more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a 2019 traffic stop in Box Butte County have been sentenced

Organizers of Old West Balloon Fest prepping for first public event Wednesday evening.

Bill Boyer with your weather; plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: