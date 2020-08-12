class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478635 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 12, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | August 12, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: August 12, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Two people suffer serious but non-life threatening injuries in a Tuesday afternoon rollover crash in Scottsbluff
  • An Ogallala couple caught with more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a 2019 traffic stop in Box Butte County have been sentenced
  • Organizers of Old West Balloon Fest prepping for first public event Wednesday evening.

Bill Boyer with your weather; plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: