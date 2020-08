Today on KNEB.tv News:

A crop duster crashes into power-lines north of Scottsbluff, causing live wires to come down onto a cattle semi and the plane crashing into a field

A Tri City Roadrunner van involved in an injury accident near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 20th Street

Scottsbluff Public School welcomes students back after a five month hiatus

