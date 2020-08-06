class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477471 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 6, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | August 6, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Criminal charges formally filed in a Morrill County fatal drunk driving crash
  • Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a compromise package to soften the impact of local property tax increases;
  • Western Nebraska Community College officials have updated their Safe Operating Protocol guidelines to allow students, faculty, and staff a safe transition back to on-campus instruction

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with your sports. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

