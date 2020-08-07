class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477788 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 7, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | August 7, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering Senator John Stinner says there has been solid debate on a legislative package addressing Nebraska’s current financial needs
  • Authorities say a Mitchell man was killed and two women were seriously injured in a collision late Tuesday afternoon
  • The National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities has honored a Morrill native as one of their two national advocacy awardees

Bill Boyer with your weather; Alex and Rebel with your Friday Five… Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

