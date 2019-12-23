KNEB.tv News: December 23, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley says he’s excited about new career opportunity after accepting position to become new superintendent for Valentine Public Schools

Bluffs man sentenced to prison for role in summer DUI rollover that injured several people

New restaurant operators at Western Nebraska Regional Airport pleased to bring new Italian restaurant to area

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: