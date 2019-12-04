KNEB.tv News: December 4, 2019

- City leaders in Sidney respond to the Fox News article:”The Death of Sidney, Nebraska: How a Hedge Fund Destroyed a Good American Town”, and say the town’s portrayal was not an accurate depiction of Sidney
- Chadron Police investigating death of woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon
- Final numbers in for 2019 Thanksgiving in the Valley
Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week, and Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: