KNEB.tv News: December 4, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | December 4, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • City leaders in Sidney respond to the Fox News article:”The Death of Sidney, Nebraska: How a Hedge Fund Destroyed a Good American Town”, and say the town’s portrayal was not an accurate depiction of Sidney
  • Chadron Police investigating death of woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon
  •  Final numbers in for 2019 Thanksgiving in the Valley

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week, and Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

