A new bridge repair project begins in Scotts Bluff County; but county officials are cringing at yet another $2,500 fee they’ll have to pay to do so

University of Nebraska Regents approve Walter “Ted” Carter as the system’s newest President

History Nebraska adds Oshkosh Water Tower to National Register of Historic Places

