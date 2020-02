Today on KNEB.tv News:

A second civil lawsuit against former Scottsbluff girl’s golf coach Mike Klein filed

Week long jury trial begins against Bluffs man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Western Nebraska Community College hosts ‘Discover WNCC’ day

Chabella Guzman with your ag news; Bill Boyer with your weather- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: