class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440129 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 12, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | February 12, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: February 12, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • The Gering City Council receives update on efforts for a new or remodeled library from foundation president
  • Titan Machinery Inc has announced plans to expand into WyoBraska region after purchasing HorizonWest
  • Senator Deb Fischer questions witnesses at a Commerce Subcommittee hearing about new rules that would pave the way for student athlete compensation

Bill Boyer with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments