Today on KNEB.tv News:

A Scotts Bluff County jury brings back not guilty verdicts for a man that was accused of child sexual assault

LB840 request for Prime Metal Products slated to advance to Scottsbluff City Council for final approval

Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison following probation search that yielded more than 12 grams of meth in his home

Chris Cottrell in with your sports; Bill Boyer with your forecast- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: