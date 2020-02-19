class="post-template-default single single-post postid-441731 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 19, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | February 19, 2020
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: February 19, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • The Scottsbluff City Council approves its largest LB840 grant request; will go to Prime Metals to create 70+ union jobs
  • Gering man gets lengthy prison sentence for October drunk driving pursuit that ended up with him ramming NSP cruiser
  • Bayard Senator Steve Erdman and other state senators work on a bill to improve broadband access for rural Nebraskans

Bill Boyer’s in with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week-catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments