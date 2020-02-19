KNEB.tv News: February 19, 2020

- The Scottsbluff City Council approves its largest LB840 grant request; will go to Prime Metals to create 70+ union jobs
- Gering man gets lengthy prison sentence for October drunk driving pursuit that ended up with him ramming NSP cruiser
- Bayard Senator Steve Erdman and other state senators work on a bill to improve broadband access for rural Nebraskans
Bill Boyer’s in with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week-catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: