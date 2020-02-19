KNEB.tv News: February 19, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Scottsbluff City Council approves its largest LB840 grant request; will go to Prime Metals to create 70+ union jobs

Gering man gets lengthy prison sentence for October drunk driving pursuit that ended up with him ramming NSP cruiser

Bayard Senator Steve Erdman and other state senators work on a bill to improve broadband access for rural Nebraskans

Bill Boyer’s in with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week-catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: