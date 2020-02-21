class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442320 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 21, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | February 21, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • The Scottsbluff LB840 Application Review Committee hears proposal from Crossroads Coop for funding to help with their $11 million expansion project
  • First numbers are solid for Roma Italian Restaurant at Western Nebraska Regional Airport
  • $250,000 bond set for Gering man accused of selling meth to WING Drug Task Force CI

Plus the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week and Bill Boyer in with your weekend weather forecast… catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

