KNEB.tv News: February 26, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Finishing touches being put on Scottsbluff’s new truck stop and fueling station

Gering Senator John Stinner’s priority bill stalls in the legislature

Scottsbluff Police receives grant for equipment upgrade

$15,000 reward being offered in Scottsbluff missing persons case involving Beau Gealy and Maci Baily

Morrill County authorities continue to investigate Valentine’s Day police pursuit that resulted in Bayard Police Officer crashing

Bill Boyer’s in with your midweek forecast- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: