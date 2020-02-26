KNEB.tv News: February 26, 2020

- Finishing touches being put on Scottsbluff’s new truck stop and fueling station
- Gering Senator John Stinner’s priority bill stalls in the legislature
- Scottsbluff Police receives grant for equipment upgrade
- $15,000 reward being offered in Scottsbluff missing persons case involving Beau Gealy and Maci Baily
- Morrill County authorities continue to investigate Valentine’s Day police pursuit that resulted in Bayard Police Officer crashing
Bill Boyer’s in with your midweek forecast- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: