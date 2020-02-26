class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443341 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 26, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | February 26, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Finishing touches being put on Scottsbluff’s new truck stop and fueling station
  • Gering Senator John Stinner’s priority bill stalls in the legislature
  • Scottsbluff Police receives grant for equipment upgrade
  • $15,000 reward being offered in Scottsbluff missing persons case involving Beau Gealy and Maci Baily
  • Morrill County authorities continue to investigate Valentine’s Day police pursuit that resulted in Bayard Police Officer crashing

Bill Boyer’s in with your midweek forecast- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

