KNEB.tv News: February 6, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | February 6, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Upwards of 70 new manufacturing jobs back to become a reality as Prime Metals looks to open again in Gering after 2019 setback
  • Trail date set for Bayard man charged with sexually assaulting child among 12 felony charges
  • Final preparations being made for 35th Annual KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with a trio of Bearcat athletes that will be continuing their playing careers at the collegiate level; plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast.

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

