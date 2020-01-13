class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433163 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 13, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | January 13, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering High School students showcase their state winning project in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest as they prepare to advance as a national finalist
  • United Way of Western Nebraska seeks new new Special Events and Marketing coordinator
  • Scottsbluff man charged with Terroristic Threats and Witness Tampering

In sports, Chris Cottrell in with highlights from Scottsbluff and Gering’s latest wins on the hardwood and Bill Boyer in with your full week forecast.

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

