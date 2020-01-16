KNEB.tv News: January 16, 2020

- The Scottsbluff City Council considers hiring former City Manager Rick Kuckkahn to fill-in for outgoing City Manager Nathan Johnson until a permanent replacement can be hired
- Gov. Pete Ricketts tells Scotts Bluff County resident’s he’s looking to allocate nearly $4 million towards canal repair costs during his State of the State fly-around
- Scottsbluff Police investigating rash of car windows being shot out by BB Guns
- Bluffs man sentenced to prison for 2018 sexual assault
- NPPD warns of new scam hitting Scottsbluff area
Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch those stories and more today on KNEB.tv News: