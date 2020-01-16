class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433998 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 16, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | January 16, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Scottsbluff City Council considers hiring former City Manager Rick Kuckkahn to fill-in for outgoing City Manager Nathan Johnson until a permanent replacement can be hired
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts tells Scotts Bluff County resident’s he’s looking to allocate nearly $4 million towards canal repair costs during his State of the State fly-around
  • Scottsbluff Police investigating rash of car windows being shot out by BB Guns
  • Bluffs man sentenced to prison for 2018 sexual assault
  • NPPD warns of new scam hitting Scottsbluff area

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch those stories and more today on KNEB.tv News:

