KNEB.tv News: January 16, 2020

The Scottsbluff City Council considers hiring former City Manager Rick Kuckkahn to fill-in for outgoing City Manager Nathan Johnson until a permanent replacement can be hired

Gov. Pete Ricketts tells Scotts Bluff County resident’s he’s looking to allocate nearly $4 million towards canal repair costs during his State of the State fly-around

Scottsbluff Police investigating rash of car windows being shot out by BB Guns

Bluffs man sentenced to prison for 2018 sexual assault

NPPD warns of new scam hitting Scottsbluff area

