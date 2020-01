Today on KNEB.tv News:

New College Resource Officer starts at WNCC

Two Panhandle bridge projects get funding through NDOT County Bridge Match Program

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission delaying action on changes at Lake McConaughy

Chris Cottrell in with all the highlights from two epic basketball games Saturday at Scottsbluff High School, and Bill Boyer with a very favorable full week forecast.

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: